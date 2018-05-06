Patrol Deputy Cody Downs with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office just got home from the hospital. He had to be airlifted to UTMB in Galveston late Saturday night because of smoke inhalation after running into a burning house to save a 3-year-old child.

“As soon as I get there, the first thing I hear is the other children who were able to make it out of the house screaming ‘my sister is still inside’,” said Downs, who has only been a Patrol Deputy for a year and a half.

Downs was patrolling the area near Farm to Market Road 3414 when he got the call, he rushed to the mobile home to see smoke billowing out of the windows. Two children, a 6 and a 4-year-old were already outside. Their mother was not home at the time. The third child, a 3-year-old girl, unaccounted for. He made the quick decision to kick in the door, and go inside.

“All I see is fire on the stove with about two foot flames,” recalled Downs. “The heat was so intense, I knew I had to get to this child.”

Downs said he couldn't see more than two feet in front of him because of the smoke but he kept moving.

“I immediately went to the back bedroom where they said she that she was supposed to be and I prayed to God that this was where she was so I could get to her quickly,” said Downs. "And I got the bed and felt around and she was able to reach out for me when I threw the blanket off of her."

Downs was able to make it out of the home with the girl before he collapsed. She was taken Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital but is said to be in good condition. Downs, says all of this was in God’s hands.

“Because if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did,” said Downs. “And if it wasn’t for him, he wouldn’t have wrapped the baby in a blanket and spared her.”

The three children are said to have been placed in the custody of their father.

