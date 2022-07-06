Officials: Jasper County oil spill at no risk to the community, air quality

It happened in an area around County Road 701 and FM 1004 in Jasper County, north of Buna.

JASPER, Texas — What started off as a gas leak turned into a small gusher Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around noon in an area around County Road 701 and FM 1004 in Jasper County, just north of Buna.

The area was blocked off following an oil well blowout that had gas and condensate coming out, according to Jasper County Emergency Management Director Billy Ted Smith.

The leak started off very small and later, oil and gas were spewing 30 feet into the air, according to officials at the scene.

Smith said there were no evacuations and no safety risk to the community.

Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Railroad Commission were on-site, Smith said. TCEQ is monitoring the air in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

