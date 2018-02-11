EVADALE — People around Southeast Texas are still cleaning up debris after severe weather hit Wednesday. One of the hardest hit areas was Evadale.

Jennifer Cameron spent Thursday working hard alongside neighbors and friends to pick up limbs and repair roofs. She said things were eeriely quiet before it hit. "Some people heard the wind but I heard like, a tornado," said Cameron.

Debris, tree limbs, and even furniture were scattered around parts of Evadale. The National Weather Service had damage assessment teams working Thursday to determine whether a tornado hit.

Volunteer firefighter Billy Butch was dispatched to check out some debris and a possible storage shed off of Highway 96. "Come to find out, it was part of my shed and the roof off of my neighbors house," said Butch.

Evadale Fire and Rescue worked all day to make sure people had access to their homes and help them get things cleaned up.

Both Cameron and Butch agree, things could have been much worse. No injuries were reported.

