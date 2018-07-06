An inmate from Jasper County Jail died Thursday morning.

Joel Parker passed out while volunteering to clean Jasper County. He suffered from what is thought to be heat exhaustion and was taken to a Beaumont hospital, where he ultimately passed away.

From Jasper County Sheriff’s Office...

On June 6, 2018, at approximately 10:30 AM, trustee Joel Parker who had been volunteering to work for the past 2 months cleaning up parts of Jasper County passed out and was transported to a Beaumont Hospital for possible heat exhaustion. He passed away this morning. An autopsy has been ordered and the Texas Rangers will be investigating the case. The proper authorities and family have been notified

© 2018 KBMT