"I don't know anybody that didn't love him" | Jasper County community mourns the loss of first Black fire chief

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jasper County is grieving the loss of Fire Chief Vandie Smith who died Friday, July 2 from underlying health conditions.

Smith has worked for the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department since 1986 and became the first Black fire chief in 2007.

Smith was 64 years old when he died.

Smith not only paved the way for black firefighters, but he also touched the hearts of an entire community

Smith battled a variety of health conditions for years and most recently it was COVID-19.

“Doctors told him that they would never be able to fully get it out of his lungs because of the conditions he already had,” Vandie Smith III, Fire Chief Vandie Smith’s son, said.

Those closest to him said regardless of how he was feeling, he was always there for anyone who needed him.

“He would show up, do his part, and take care of the business,” Joe Morgan, assistant Tri-Community fire chief, said. “Everyone had a lot of respect for Vandie he was a good, Christian man, and he loved this department.”

Firefighters described Vandie as calm, collected and selfless.

Firefighter Medic Brent Scoggins said that Vandie helped him get through a difficult time, when Scoggins had to respond to an accident that involved one of his friends.

“Vandie got me through that moment,” Scoggins said. “It was a moment where I needed his strength.”

Fire Chief Vandie Smith was born in Beaumont and raised in Kirbyville. He was a husband and father of four.

“He was always in my life,” Vandie Smith III, said. “I had graduation boot camp when I made chief. He came out and he and my mom pinned me.”

He was also a admirable grandfather, Vandie Smith III said.

“The kids … they loved him,” he said. “I do not know anybody that did not love my pops.”

Those around him said he was a man who put everyone else first, until his very last breath.

“It is unbelievable how a person can effect on you,” Vandie Smith III said. “ He told us, ‘You all take care of your mama, that is the only think I ask.’”

Chief Vandie Smith's funeral will be held Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m., at the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Vandie's son said the family is welcoming anyone that knew his father to come and celebrate his life with them.