JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Jasper County child was severely injured and lost several fingers in a power saw accident.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cougar Drive in Jasper County, according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to a Southeast Texas hospital after several of the child’s fingers were cut off, Sheriff Newman confirmed to 12News.

The child has undergone surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.

