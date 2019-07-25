JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Jasper County child was severely injured and lost several fingers in a power saw accident.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cougar Drive in Jasper County, according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman.
The child was flown by medical helicopter to a Southeast Texas hospital after several of the child’s fingers were cut off, Sheriff Newman confirmed to 12News.
The child has undergone surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as new information is released.