'This is a calling upon my life' | Scott Duncan announces run for Jasper County sheriff

If elected, Scott Duncan plans to improve employee retention at the sheriff's office by boosting benefits, paying more and providing more training and equipment.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year law enforcement veteran has announced his run for Jasper County sheriff.

Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan announced he would be running for the sheriff position in the upcoming 2024 Republican primary election during an event at Magnolia Park in Kirbyville.

Duncan tells 12News the event turnout is very humbling.

"It gives me a sense of even more responsibility," he said.

Duncan said in a news release that one of his goals for the sheriff’s office is to continue strengthening the reputation that they have gained over the years to "make the Jasper County Sheriff's Office a better place inside and out."

"I take great pride in Jasper County," Duncan said in the release.

He plans to improve employee retention and recruit talented people to the sheriff's office.

He also hopes to boost benefits, pay officers more and provide them with proper training and equipment so that they can "safely and effectively serve Jasper County."

Duncan began his law enforcement career as a correctional officer in Newton County and shortly after was hired as a jailer at Jasper County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

"As a jailer, I was determined to be a successful peace officer, so I earned my peace officer’s license in 2003 and was later hired as a Jasper County deputy," Duncan said in the release.

From there, Duncan was promoted to investigator, narcotics investigator and then to his current role as chief deputy.

"As Jasper County Chief Deputy, I have experience with financial and administrative operations of the sheriff's office and working with the commissioner's court," he said in the release.

Mitchel Newman is the current Jasper County sheriff. He is not running reelection.

Duncan will run against former DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard.

When asked how Duncan plans to win over his opponent, he told 12News he's just going to be himself.

"This is a calling upon my life and I'm going to continue being the person that I am, continuing doing the things I do and just serving with honor," he said.