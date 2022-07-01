x
Jasper City Jail will begin closing on Feb. 1

Inmates will now be housed at the Jasper County Jail.

JASPER, Texas — A jail in Southeast Texas will begin closing next month, and a lieutenant told 12News multiple issues play a factor in the upcoming closure.

The Jasper City Jail will begin closing on Feb. 1, 2022. Inmates will now be housed at the Jasper County Jail.

Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper County Police Department said the closure is due to liability issues and costs. There are currently no jail staff at the city.

The City of Jasper will pay the county $40 per inmate, per day.

