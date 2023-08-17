Jasper family business wins 2nd place in H-E-B competition, product will soon be on store shelves

Brothers Saulo Arriaga and Adan Arriaga, of Jasper, are the creators of A’HUA! Sparkling Agua Fresca, a carbonated soft drink.

JASPER, Texas — A small Jasper family business will now have their product line H-E-B store shelves after tying for second place in a contest.

Brothers Saulo Arriaga and Adan Arriaga, of Jasper, are the creators of A’HUA! Sparkling Agua Fresca, a carbonated soft drink.

The product was founded by Saulo Arriaga in his mom’s kitchen.

"The trajectory was we tasted my brother's aguas frescas. We said 'woah, we need to do something with this'," said Adan Arriaga.

The brother’s, along with business partners Estela Arriaga, Irma Arriaga, Izaq Esparza, Josh Harpel and Leopoldo Pantoja, tied for second place in the "10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best" competition.

The competition was created in order to search across Texas for the best locally-owned products with the goal that they can be enjoyed all across the state.

"To be competing with regions like Dallas, Houston, like San Antonio and Austin. You know you are competing with the best of Texas," said Adan Arriaga.

As a result of "H-E-B Quest for Texas Best", more than 6,000 products have been highlighted and more than 990 food items, beverages and general merchandise have achieved shelf placement at H-E-B according to a news release from Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations.

The Arriaga brothers took home $15,000 in prize money and an additional $10,000 as a special surprise commemorating the event’s 10th anniversary.

The best prize of all, their product will soon make it to H-E-B shelves.

"We want to share the drink with everybody. Reinvesting will just help everybody get to know us," said Saulo Arriaga.

The A'HUA win hows that even the best ideas can come from small towns in Southeast Texas, like Jasper.

"People have genuinely just supported us, we have been super patient and kind just super kind. We are just so grateful," Adan Arriaga said.

Saulo Arriaga tells 12News that the journey has been amazing.

"Being able to traverse all of this to get this point. It was incredible to be there. Like me, my brother, my sister, my mom.. like we were the ones who started this," Saulo Arriaga said.

The drink is made with all natural ingredients and real fruit juice. They currently offer "Mangonada Champ" with other flavors coming, including "Fruit Cup" and "Limonade," according to the release.