Young boy hit, killed after getting off bus in Jacinto City

JACINTO CITY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy died Wednesday after being hit by a bus, the Jacinto City police chief said.

This happened at about 3 p.m. in a residential area on Pillot Street near the Flint Street intersection.

Jacinto City Police Chief Joe Ayala said the boy had just gotten off the bus and was walking around the front of it. The bus driver didn't see the boy, and hit him as he was walking by, Ayala said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were other children on the bus at the time of the incident but none of them were injured, Ayala said.

The boy attended Jacinto City Elementary School, Ayala said.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.