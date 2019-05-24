IVANHOE, Texas — A pack of dogs outside a home in Ivanhoe, south of Woodville, is breeding concerns among some homeowners.

Michael Gray has been taking in stray dogs for years, but he now has so many that it's become a problem.

Gray tells 12News the issues is with people dumping dogs in the neighborhood.

"People coming into Ivanhoe and Tyler County, dropping off dogs and expecting the residents to be able to feed and take care of them," says Gray. "This is the result."

Ivanhoe Mayor Cathy Bennett believes Gray has roughly 50 dogs in his yard.

She adds that Gray has been cited twice in the past for having too many dogs and for dogs getting loose from his property.

The last citation came a decade ago when the Houston SPCA came and removed the dogs, according to Mayor Bennett.

Since then, the city says they had no idea it had gotten this bad, given Gray lives in the north part of the city in a wooded area.

It wasn't until last week, when Gray got bit while breaking up a dogfight, that Mayor Bennett was notified.

She says Gray asked her to help get rid of them, fearing they will get out when hundreds of people, including kids, come to Ivanhoe for Memorial day weekend.

Mayor Bennett says "There was no way we could handle the disposal of these animals in a week and one day, there's not enough time."

She issued a statement to the local newspaper which was shared on social media.

She tells 12News the city has reached out to multiple organizations to pick up of the dogs, but nobody has been willing.

Gray lives alone, has some medical issues, and recently had a log fall on his home.

He says Harvey took his car in 2017 and FEMA told him that can't assist until the dogs are removed.

Gray says he's been doing his best to put up barricades to prevent the dogs from getting out.

A couple organizations have begun to step in and help out, including one called the Freedom Farm Rescue.

"Poor Michael, I am going to get his four dogs fixed that he is able to keep," said Cynthia Trumble, with Freedom Farm. "I have had vaccinations and I will vaccinate them myself at my own cost."

Mayor Bennett believes Gray's dogs are not vaccinated, spayed nor neutered.

Gray himself tells us, most of them are not adoptable because of their temperament.

He applauds the city of Ivanhoe for trying to help, it's the Houston SPCA he's upset with.

"The SPCA is sitting back 'well you know, we really shouldn't get involved in this, it's not a public issue,'" said Gray. "To hell it's not, this is a public safety hazard...this is why something needs to be done now."

On Tuesday, Gray was bitten two more times, making it three in the last week.

Mayor Bennett says a Marshal plans to grab the two dogs responsible for Gray's bites on Friday and take them to a vet, before being put down.

The city still doesn't know how they'll get the rest of the dogs out of the yard, but a court order to dispose of them has been issued.

Mayor Bennett tells 12News that Gray will be able to keep four dogs.

Trumble adds that a dozen of the younger dogs, may have an opportunity for adoption.