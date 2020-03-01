JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns the southeast Texas community of phone scams regarding warrants and payments happening across the nation.

Authorities say several people in the southeast Texas area have reported receiving phone calls saying they have an arrest warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Officials have verified that this is a scam. The scammer is using a spoof app that makes their number appear as a local number.

Once the scammer is in contact with a someone, he or she tells the person to purchase a cash card and then to call back to give the card number over the phone in order to pay the fine and have the warrant dismissed.

Deputies confirm that no law enforcement agency will call to let you know about a warrant. Additionally, they will not take credit card information over the phone to pay the warrant off.

If you do receive a call from a scammer, law enforcement says block the number from your phone. These numbers are untraceable, according to authorities.

“To avoid becoming the victim of a scam, always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don't have ties and did not initiate contact, and trust your instincts: if an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right, hang up,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

