Booking an international trip? Beaumont resident, county officials offer advice amid passport delays

Getting a passport is no longer a quick process even if it's expedited, it can take up to four months to receive it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Passport delays are causing major road bumps for travelers who are planning last-minute international trips this summer.

Getting a passport is no longer a quick process. It can take up to four months to get a passport according to the State Department.

Even if you get it expedited, it can still take a long time.

One Beaumont resident tells 12News that she almost missed her trip to Italy because of passport delays.

In March, Anna Papa and her family were invited to a June wedding in Italy. Her son's passport was about to expire, so they started the process to renew it.

"We knew we were cutting it close, but we did every expedited option that the government gives and then it never came," said Papa.

There is an option to get a passport in one day at certain designated facilities, but when Papa looked into it, no appointments were available.

"Your hands are tied because there are no same day appointments in Houston, or anywhere in Texas that's close," said Papa.

Someone on Facebook suggested flying to El Paso where they do same-day service, but that puts an added expense on an already expensive trip.

"Ultimately how much money are you willing to throw at the problem? Because you can get a same day appointment other places but it would have required a flight, hotel stay, and things like that," said Papa.

The Jefferson County District Clerk says the Papa family aren't the only ones struggling. The passport process used to be faster.

"Well before COVID hit, normal expedited passport time was two to three weeks. Regular passport was five to seven," said Jefferson County District Clerk, Jamie Smith.

Now the processing time can take 10-13 weeks.

Papa did not go to El Paso for the passport. Instead, she reached out to her congressman.

"Dr. Brian Babin coordinated with whoever they needed coordinate with in DC and Luca's passport shipped on Thursday morning, and we received it Friday at noon, and we left Monday," said Papa.

Papa offers advice to travelers who are trying to get a passport right now. She says to give yourself plenty of time to get the passport, because the stress is not fun.

This is just the processing time. Sending the passport in the mail adds extra days or in some cases weeks of additional waiting.

Smith tells 12News to always choose 1-2 day shipping at checkout if you're in a rush.

"The most important thing even if you decide to purchase the expedited passport, make sure you do the 1 to 2 day shipping delivery turnaround. Because your passport could be processed and completed in the expedited time. But if you don't do the one to two day delivery, it's gonna sit in the desk until whenever it goes out," said Smith.