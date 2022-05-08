iRule Dance Studio in Beaumont wins big, brings home national titles from dance competition in Galveston

They received 10 national titles, three grand national titles and placed in the third highest score out of over 2,000 entries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont dance studio is back in the national spotlight.

iRule Dance Studio just returned from a national dance competition in Galveston, where they dominated.

The performers and their teachers have clearly developed a winning strategy and it stems from them being more than just a team, but a family.

In February 2020, iRule Dance Studio popped into national attention for their black ballerinas photoshoot.

Later that year, Ellen surprised Charlee Hanna-Rule, owner of iRule Dance Studio, with a $50,000 check.

Now in 2022, iRule dancers scored big in Galveston.

"We received ten national titles, three grand national titles, and placed in the third highest score out of over 2,000 entries," said iRule Dance Studio Vice President Alicia Deloera.

The studio has a competition company, but it also offers classes for dancers looking for a more casual commitment.

These programs are open to students from age three up to those in their 50's. iRule provides itself on being a welcoming and diverse dance company.

"We have over 100 members of all shapes, sizes, age, abilities, disabilities. We're one of the most diverse studios in this area, we welcome anyone to join us that loves to dance," said Deloera.

The students say it's this environment that keeps them excited and eager to learn.

"Everybody's like really nice, they push us to work harder," said mini company member Zoe Nethercott.

"I'm dancing with my friends and we always lift each other up and help each other out," said mini company member Skylar Harding.

Senior company dancer member Aralyn Arline says everyone at iRule is very welcoming.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from and it doesn't matter what's going on outside, when you come here you know you're in a good place and you can be happy in yourself," she said.

Deloera says that their family atmosphere is really the secret to the team's success.

"Hard work, teamwork, loving each other, and helping each other. Everyone will help each other and make sure everyone reaches that common goal," she said.

iRule is about to begin its 16th season and to give back to the Southeast Texas community, they like to offer performances at schools and events for free.

Deloera encourages those who are interested, to reach out.