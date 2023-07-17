Investigators hope to provide closure following discovery of human backbone, skull along the Sabine River in Bon Wier

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby tells 12News they've received a lot of tips from family members with missing relatives following the discovery of human remains.

BON WIER, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a human backbone was found in a wooded area in Bon Wier days after a human skull was found.

On July 15, 2023, at around 12 p.m., dispatch received a call that a human backbone was found in a wooded area on a bluff near the Sabine River off County Road 4085 in Bon Wier, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were directed to the location were the remains were found by the caller.

After searching the area, deputies collected items for further investigation.

This discovery comes after deputies recovered a human skull on a sandbar near the Sabine River on July 10, 2023.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for about three years tell 12News, they're terrified.

"Cause you don't expect anything like that to happen near your home, and it was just a disturbing experience. Now, we can't even look over there on that sand bar without thinking of that," they said.

Officials say at this point in the investigation, they can't confirm that the skull and backbone are from the same body.

Investigators were on scene Monday to see if there was anything else they could fine.

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby tells 12News they are putting all their efforts into this case.

He also says, they've received a lot of tips from family members with missing relatives.

"We need to be very methodical, and thorough on how we handle this investigation. Because I understand there is a lot of missing folks out there, I know that here in Newton County. We have one, I think Jasper has one, but if you look at the clock and you go back to the calendar you will find that there is missing folks all around in this part of east Texas and Louisiana," Burby said.

The remains were sent to a forensic lab in North Texas for testing.

Results could take from months up to a year.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to this case, to contact their office at (409) 379-3636.

On Sunday July 10, 2023 at around 3:02 p.m., deputies received a reported a human skull on a sandbar near the Sabine River.

A deputy was later taken to the location where the remains were discovered,.

The skull was sent to a forensic lab for testing.

Burby tells 12News It is unknown how long testing of the skull will take because it is unknown what kind of testing they will need to do.

Once this examination is completed, investigators will be be able to confirm gender, possible age and other identifiable factors, according to the release.

The investigation is active and necessary protocols have been implemented to investigate the case.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when\ we receive more confirmed information.