Investigation underway following Sunday boat crash near Port Neches Riverfest, injuries unknown

PORT NECHES, Texas — An investigation into a Sunday boat crash that happened near the Port Neches Riverfest is underway.

The U.S. Coast Guard was holding a safety zone for the event to keep other traffic out of the area, Petty Officer Alejandro Rivera told 12News. Rivera said the crash happened on the opposite side of the safety zone from where the Coast Guard was.

At this time, it is unknown how many boats were involved in the wreck or if anyone was injured. It is also unclear what caused the incident.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office boat and a festival safety boat were the first to respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. 12News will update the community on air and online with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

