Investigation underway after fire breaks out at West Orange-Stark press box construction site

District officials say the origin of the fire is still unknown and no injuries were reported. The track will be closed until further notice due to the damages.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the West Orange-Stark press box construction site Thursday afternoon.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District officials say they are currently investigating the cause of the fire that happened the afternoon of June 29, 2023.

The origin of the fire is still unknown, according to a news release from WOCCISD.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who promptly arrived at the scene and successfully contained the fire, minimizing potential damage," officials said in the release.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

District officials say the the safety and well-being of their workers and staff are of utmost importance.

"We are relieved that no one was injured," officials said in the release.

The construction of the West Orange-Stark press box will continue as planned.

Officials say they are committed to completing this project, which will enhance the overall experience for athletes, coaches and spectators.

"The incident has not deterred us from our objective, and we are determined to move forward with the construction process," district officials said.

The track will be closed until further notice due to the damages.

From a West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.