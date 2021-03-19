Investigation underway at Kirbyville High School over student-athlete discipline allegations

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister confirmed Thursday with 12News that officials are in the early stages of the investigation and are gathering evidence.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway at Kirbyville High School aiming to answer how students-athletes may have been disciplined.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister confirmed Thursday with 12News that officials are in the early stages of the investigation and are working to gather evidence at this time.

Brister says investigators have spoken with several parents and victims. All of the students involved in the investigation are boys.

Brister says some of the boys showed "signs" of injuries and some did not. Police are working to determine how and why those injuries happened.

Texas Child Protective Investigation with the Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating the reports along with the Kirbyville Police Department.

12News reached out to the superintendent of Kirbyville Independent School District, Georgia Sayers. Sayers did not immediately respond to our request as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

