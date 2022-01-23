Investigation underway, no injuries reported after Saturday night fire at Beaumont apartment complex

Nine of the apartments had power turned off for safety reasons, until the extent of the electrical damage could be assessed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Fire crews are investigating what led to a fire at an area apartment complex.

It happened late Saturday night shortly after 10 p.m. at the Glen Oaks Apartments. The fire started at an apartment on the first floor, according to Beaumont Fire Investigator Terence Simon.

One of the apartment’s bedrooms was heavily damaged by the fire. The rest of the apartment sustained water and smoke damage.

During the fire, the building was evacuated. After the fire, most of the residents were allowed back inside their apartments.

Nine of the apartments, including the one where the fire started, had power turned off for safety reasons until the extent of the electrical damage could be assessed.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

