Investigation underway after reports of military plane crash near Woodville, officials say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas law enforcement officials and first responders have called off the search for a crashed plane after receiving false reports about a down helicopter near the Polk and Tyler County line.

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., an AMBUS from the Atascocita fire department and the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council were dispatched to an "aircraft emergency" near the Tyler County Airport near Woodville.

Emergency management director Ken Jobe with Tyler County tells 12News the situation was being investigated after multiple reports to 911, but no military aircraft was found.

Kobe said he believes there was an error in the reporting from the 911 calls.

"There was a plane witnessed, and there was smoke on the ground. But the smoke on ground was determined to be controlled burns, not a crash. Units are being called off and going back in service. Nothing was found," Kobe said.

AFD/ SETRAC AMBUS and AFD Medic unit 19 dispatched to a reported “AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY” near Tyler County Airport near Woodville, TX. pic.twitter.com/jLxCu82Btx — Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) March 3, 2021

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.