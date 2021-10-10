Orange restaurant owner still recovering after May robbery, says home is ‘total loss’ after Sunday fire

12News has reached out to family and will be adding a GoFundMe link to this article when one becomes available.

ORANGE, Texas — An early Sunday morning fire devastated the home of a Southeast Texas restaurant owner, who is still recovering after being shot multiple times during a May robbery.

The fire occurred in the 1800 block of Lincoln Drive in Orange.

Oscar LeBlanc, owner of the home and of area restaurant Bluebird Fish Camp, told 12News he was not home when the fire occurred because he was recovering at a different location after the robbery left him severely injured.

LeBlanc said he chose to recover at a different location because he was not comfortable in his own home after the crime.

Both the May robbery and the Sunday fire occurred at his house.

According to LeBlanc, firefighters found heavy flames coming from the center of the home, and at this time, the cause of the fire is not known.

LeBlanc said his house received major fire and smoke damage and appears to be a “total loss.”

12News has reached out to family and will be adding a GoFundMe link to this article when one becomes available.

LeBlanc returned home shortly before Father's Day after having to have nine surgeries due to the May robbery.

The Orange community rallied around the entire family upon his return and held an event in July to raise money to ease the family's load.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.