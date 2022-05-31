x
Investigation underway after death 1-year-old boy from Jasper County

Investigators were told a stove fell on a child.
JASPER, Texas — An investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy from Jasper County is currently underway. 

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12News the boy was taken to a Beaumont area hospital and pronounced dead on arrival on Tuesday. Investigators were told a stove fell on a child.

Officials with Child Protective Services are involved in the investigation. At this time, it is unclear if there are any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

