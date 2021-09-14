Investigation underway after Newton County Sheriff's Deputies find woman's body in wooded area Monday

No other details have been released at this time.

NEWTON, Texas — An investigation is currently underway after Newton County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a body in a wooded area.

Newton County Sheriff's Deputies told 12News that the body of a female was found in a wooded area off of Highway 87 on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

No other details have been released at this time.

