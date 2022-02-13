Police: Investigation underway after body found in Neches River on Sunday

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

PORT NECHES, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Neches River on Sunday morning.

The body was found by deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Marine Division shortly after 11 a.m.

The body was transported to the Port Neches Park boat ramp where Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy. The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed at this time.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

