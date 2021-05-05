Investigation into abuse of Kirbyville High School student-athletes closed with no charges filed

The March 2020 investigation was spurred by complaints from the parents of several boys.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — An investigation into allegations of abuse over how Kirbyville High School students-athletes may have been disciplined has been closed with no charges being filed.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister announced this week in a statement that "no criminal charges will be filed and the investigation is closed."

The determination to close the investigation was made after "close contact and conversations between the Kirbyville Police Department, the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office, and the parents of the victim," Brister said in the statement.

Last year Brister told 12News that some of the boys showed "signs" of injuries and some did not.

Texas Child Protective Investigations with the Department of Family and Protective Services investigated the reports along with the Kirbyville Police Department according to file stories.

Kirbyville CISD superintendent Georgia Sayers released a statement saying the district was "aware of the updated information" about the investigation and said the district would release information when it became available.

Citing privacy issues Sayers she she was unable to comment further.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full statement by Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister...

After a lengthy investigation into the report of injury to a child, stemming from a complainant against personnel within the Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District, it has been determined after close contact and conversations between the Kirbyville Police Department, the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office, and the parents of the victim, that no criminal charges will be filed and the investigation is closed.

Full statement from Kirbyville superintendent Georgia Sayers

Kirbyville CISD is aware of the updated information regarding the police investigation into the use of student discipline by members of the athletic staff. The District will continue to keep informed as information becomes available and will continue to maintain the privacy rights of our students and employees. Because of these privacy issues, I am not able to make further comment at this time.