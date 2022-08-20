'Into The Woods' concert Saturday at First United Methodist Church benefitting 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' non-profit

Admission is free, but First United Methodist Church will be accepting donations for 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace', a non-profit that builds beds for children in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have an opportunity to step "into the woods" while also supporting a good cause.

A talented group of Southeast Texas performers will present an adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical, "In The Woods."

It will be a telling of everyone's childhood fairytales, with a little extra.

"Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and The Bean Stalk and all about how they try to get their wish," said Jacob Wills, who plays the baker.

Wills says when the audience comes in, they will be immersed in the bedtime story the performers are putting on.

"There's a reason for that. This is a fundraiser that we're doing for Sleep in Heavenly Peace," Wills said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit that builds beds for Southeast Texas children who need a place to sleep.

"We have people who are professional caliber singers. It's hard to stay in character. So, I'm half audience, half cast member, because I'm sitting back and enjoying it when I can," said Wills.

There's no cost for admission, but they'll be accepting donations for Sleep in Heavenly.

The organization has built 1,700 beds, but they have 300 more kids on a waiting list.

"So for us to be able to fund some beds for children in our area, who don't have a place to sleep, by telling a bedtime story is a cool opportunity and we're happy to give back," Wills said.

There are two shows Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Calder Avenue in Downtown Beaumont.