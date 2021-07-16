Inmate dies hours after being booked into Chambers County Jail on Wednesday

He remained within sight and sound of jail staff all day and, at 4:34 p.m., was showing no signs of any distress.

ANAHUAC, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Chambers County inmate died after being found in distress on Wednesday.

Dontriel Javon Coates, 37, was booked into the Chambers County Jail at about 11 a.m. Wednesday for revocation of probation on two felony warrants according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Coates was pronounced dead at Bayside Community Hospital in Anahuac just over eight hours after he was booked into the jail, according to the release.

At about 2:20 p.m. Coates, who was awaiting arraignment, spoke to a jail administrator about why he was not allowed bond the release said.

He remained within sight and sound of jail staff all day and, at 4:34 p.m., was showing no signs of any distress the release said.

Shortly after staff then noticed him sweating profusely while in an "odd position" the release said.

Jail medical staff and EMS were then notified.

Coates was taken by ambulance to Bayside Community Hospital just after 5 p.m. where emergency room staff worked on him for two hours before he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m. the release said.

Chambers County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Judge David Hatfield requested an inquest and the Texas Rangers were notified of the death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dontriel Coates at this most difficult time," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne was quoted as saying n the release.

