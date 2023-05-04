17-year-old inmate charged after assaulting 2 corrections officers at Jefferson County Jail

One officer was treated and released. The other was flown to a Houston hospital and remains in critical condition. The inmate, Alijah Gill, 17, was not injured.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenage inmate has been charged after assaulting two corrections officers in the Jefferson County Jail.

On Monday, May 1, 2023 around 5:30 p.m., two Jefferson County Sheriff's Office corrections officers were assaulted in the correctional facility by an inmate, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

One corrections officer was treated and released.

The other corrections officer suffered a serious medical emergency and was transported to a hospital in Houston and remains in critical condition.

The inmate, identified as 17-year-old Alijah Gill, did not sustain any injuries.

Gill was originally in jail on charges of felony theft. Gill was given probation on Monday for the felony theft charge and arrangements were being made for his release, according to the release.

Because Gill violated the terms of his probation, Judge John Stevens set his bond Thursday morning at $250,000.

Gill was additionally charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Stevens set his bonds at $100,000 for each charge.

This is an ongoing investigation.

