JASPER, Texas — UPDATE: The inmate has been identified Steven Mitchell Qualls, 28.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died in the Jasper City Jail.

The inmate, who was from Tyler County, was found unresponsive in a detox cell Jan. 30 about 8:45 a.m. The inmate was the only person in the cell at the time, Jasper Police Department said in a news release.

The inmate had been booked into the jail after being charged with public intoxication when he refused to leave Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital after being discharged Jan. 28.

Emergency personnel responded to the jail, but found the inmate to have no vital signs, Jasper Police said.

The inmate was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jimmy Miller.

The cause of the inmate's death is still unknown as of about noon on Jan. 30, but officials ordered an autopsy, which will be conducted by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office.

Jasper Police said the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers will be providing further updates.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

