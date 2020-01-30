ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Injuries have been reported after a head-on collision in Orange County Wednesday night.

DPS Troopers say it happened in the area of Hwy. 12 and FM 1136 in Mauriceville.

Details haven't been released about the injuries.

From a DPS news release:

At approximately 6:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety( DPS) Troopers received a report of a head-on collision in the area of SH 12 and FM 1136 in Orange County.



Troopers and other medical personnel are on the scene; however, details are limited at this time. Initial reports indicate that the collision involves a 2018 Nissan pickup truck and 2002 GMC SUV.



There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.



Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

