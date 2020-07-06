MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling flames early Sunday morning.

The firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while putting out a structure fire in the 9000 block of Highway 12 near Mauriceville, Beaumont Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jimmy Blanchard said.

The firefighter is currently in stable condition. No other injuries were reported during the fire.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Watch Live: Tropical Storm Cristobal slows down

1 PM: Tropical Storm Cristobal moves further into Southeastern Louisiana, heavy rainfall and storm surge expected up to Florida Panhandle

Body of George Floyd has arrived in Houston for final funeral service and burial

Officials urge Floyd protesters to get tested for coronavirus

Sewage and Water Board said there will be flooding in New Orleans

Colin Powell says he plans to vote for Joe Biden

At least 1 shot during chaotic night on the Galveston Seawall

Several gunshots fired at police station in southeast Houston

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths and Pope urges caution

Suspect arrested after shooting at people driving by in a car in Port Arthur Saturday night