BEAUMONT, Texas — Healthcare professionals and the CDC have warned that this year’s flu vaccine not be an exact match for a strain that’s affecting more children this year.

Usually the flu doesn’t hit until October but according to the Washington Post some cases started popping up in July last year.

“This flu season is on pace to be one of the worst ones in a while,” said Joe Dodd, a nurse practitioner at UT Physicians in Beaumont.

Dodd says they've seen a lot of both strain A and strain B flu cases this year but most of them have been strain B.

A new CDC report warns that early activity of influenza B in Louisiana has resulted in illnesses typical of “seasonal influenza” some of which were more severe than usual and resulted in at least one death.

Influenza B has not been the predominate strain in the U.S. for 27 years according to the report.

"Kids in general are a little bit more vulnerable because of their less mature immune symptoms,” Dodd told 12News.

RELATED: CDC warns flu vaccine does not match the virus hitting children especially hard

RELATED: VERIFY: How effective is the flu vaccine?

Typically more gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite are seen in those cases Dodd says.

“They take last year’s data and try to predict what the most prevalent strain is going to be for the upcoming year, sometimes they do very well in matching the strain, sometimes they don't,” Dodd said.

He and many others still recommend getting the vaccine.

“Even if it doesn't prevent the flu it can significantly reduce severity of the symptoms and again the duration of the flu,” he said.

The CDC has also reported that Texas is experiencing widespread flu activity.

RELATED: Flu blamed for baby boy's death in northwest Harris County

RELATED: 'Very active' flu season continues as a second wave could be coming

It's most recent "statewide influenza activity map" shows Jefferson County rapidly reporting positive flu tests.

Across the U.S. there have been at least 13 million cases of the flu and more than 120,000 hospitalized.

More than 6,600 people have died with 39 of those being children.

"It's somewhat rare but nonetheless does occur, I usually tell parents that the flu vaccine is much like any precaution you take for your kids you always do it with the hopes that you don't get the flu but you do whatever you can to prevent it," Dodd said.

The best way to prevent the flu is washing your hands he says.

If you do get sick see a doctor within 48 hours and avoid contact with other people.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Burkeville teen, son of veteran, will walk 20+ miles Friday alongside friends to honor U.S. military

Guns, 50 lbs. marijuana found in Port Arthur home, man and woman arrested

Pastors, fathers and police meet as 'Dads on Deck' to combat youth crime in Beaumont