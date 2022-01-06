Southeast Texans worry inflation might impact evacuation plans ahead of potentially above-average hurricane season

Anyone who has lived in Southeast Texas for a while knows what hurricane season means, and inflation adds new worry.

BEAUMONT, Texas — June 1 is the beginning of hurricane season. With the third straight year of La Nina and active monsoonal trains, meteorologists are expecting an above-average hurricane season.

If it continues to climb, it could impact those who are trying to get out of town in case of a hurricane.



Gas is not the only concern but so are groceries, lodging, and overall inflation, which could influence evacuation plans this hurricane season.

Anyone who has lived in Southeast Texas for a while knows what hurricane season means, and inflation adds new worry.

“The evacuation like long time ago, it wasn't as bad because the prices of gas were lower. But now like if we had to evacuate, how could we,” said Haley Gilder.

Gilder said if she has to evacuate this year, she'll have to think long and hard.

“The prices are like skyrocket, plus hotels, and to drink, children and everything. The prices are just outrageous right now,” Gilder said.

It's a concern that's on the top of our local officials' minds.

So, we reached out to see what advice they're offering up to folks.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said to have a financial game plan now if you can.

“All I can ask the people is to begin to be frugal with their finances because these things can occur and if they do, it might adversely affect them, financially,” Bartie said. “So, that's something that I would want us to, I want them to be aware of.”

If you're unable to put cash to the side, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said they are resources available.

“So, if anyone at any time thinks they are going to need assistance evacuating, they should go ahead and call 211 during business hours and register for that assistance,” McDaniel said.

With things already stacked against families, Gilder and local officials are hoping this hurricane season won't be too bad.