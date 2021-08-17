No injuries reported after ruptured gas line causes tank fire at Beaumont truck company

Beaumont Police received the call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday about a major tanker fire in the 7400 block of Wespark Circle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Fire and Rescue crews say a tank driver's response to a ruptured gas line that broke while offloading diesel fuel is the reason no one was hurt during a Tuesday afternoon fire at a truck rental company.

Beaumont Police received the call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday about a tanker fire at the Ryder Truck Rental and Leasing building located at 7425 Wespark Circle in Beaumont.

The driver of a tanker truck was offloading his diesel fuel into the main storage tank at Ryder when one of his connections broke, and a little fuel got on him, according to Beaumont Fire-Rescue Captain Terence Simon.

“He shut the main line off from flowing and then he saw a little flame from the fuel on the ground, and he hit it with his fire extinguisher, but it wasn’t going out. It got a little too big for him. He bailed out and called 911,” Simon said.

Simon said while the fire was accidental and no one was hurt, the situation could have turned out differently.

“If the driver wouldn’t have shut off the main line, it probably could have been a whole lot worse,” Simon said.

All of the Ryder employees left the scene and took refuge at the Beaumont Freightliner nearby, Simon said.

Fire crews put a stream of water on the fire itself and put hose lines on the storage tank to keep cool and prevent rupturing, Simon said.

The fire shut down areas in Jefferson County at Major Drive from I-10 to Fannett Road.

12News crew is at the scene. Beaumont Police, fire crews and emergency medical services are also at the scene of the fire.

