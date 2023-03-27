Officials: Industrial expansion projects causing business boom in Orange County, lowering tax rates

Officials believe there is a laundry list of benefits the expansions will have for the county and its residents.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Orange County feel the economic impact of the upcoming Chevron Phillips expansion project continues to grow and will benefit residents in many ways.

“Businesses look for opportunity when they come to an area, and that opportunity revolves around people,” Orange County Judge John Gothia said.

Judge Gothia said ever since the company announced its plans for the $8.5 billion expansion project, officials have seen new businesses move in and existing ones grow. Leaders are being approached by businesses looking to expand.

“We've got a couple of restaurants that are looking for our area and looking at our area," Judge Gothia said.

Officials believe there is a laundry list of benefits the expansion will have for the county and its residents. The project is set to give way to businesses people want in Orange, including chain restaurants.

Not only is the project set to bring in businesses, it is also benefitting residents by lowering tax rates. County officials believe a business boom often brings a population increase.

“We probably have a little over 800 homes that have approved permits right now,” Judge Gothia said.

Zip codes come with tax breaks.

“For the county, we're at .53," Judge Gothia said. "I look to get into the 40s at least at some point down the road. Big facilities like that, that adds a lot of property value when it comes off the tax abatement.”

Chevron Phillips is not the only company expanding in the county. Sulzer, a global company engineering company, recently completed an expansion project in Orange.

The company services and supplies Chevron Phillips Chemical Plant's motors Sulzer officials believe their expansion is a win-win for them and Chevron Phillips.

“We plan to support their growth to the best of our abilities. Their growth is our growth," Madison Ireland, EMS Sulzer marketing specialist. "We have refrigerated on-site capabilities, which means that they can keep their equipment on site. We have more capabilities and technology to care for their needs."

County officials believe both expansions will benefit the community.

"It's definitely going to add a lot of stuff to our quality of life in Orange County," Judge Gothia said. "Certainty the CP chem project and other ones along the way as well are adding to that need."

Judge Gothia said the new homes are going up all over the county, including in the Orangefield, Bridge City, Little Cyprus and Vidor areas.