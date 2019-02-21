JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A judge in Chambers County tossed out a felony indictment against Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Thursday.

The charge thrown out was "Tampering with a Government Record."

The action does not affect the two misdemeanor campaign violation counts against Stephens.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.