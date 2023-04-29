'Celebrate togetherness, community and all things 409': Inaugural '409 Day' event happening Saturday in Beaumont

On Saturday, April 29, Tyrell Park Nature Center will be set and ready for a full day of fun, including free crafts and activities, food trucks, vendors and more!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first-ever 409 Day is taking place Saturday in Beaumont with the purpose of celebrating togetherness, community and all things 409.

The event is a collaboration between 409 Family and Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Daniella Sutton and Joanna Truncali created 409family.com in April 2022. According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Tyrell Park Nature Center, located at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive, will be all set and ready for a full day of fun, including free crafts and activities, plus food trucks, vendor markets, live music and more.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Home Plate, Spyders Pork Kabobs, Broke Boyz, and Tacos El Primo food trucks will be at the festival serving food. Mabel’s, La Real Michoacana and Oz Cafe will be serving delicious snacks and desserts.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas will be in attendance serving beer and drinks.

Individual vendors will also be selling their own foods.

There are 80 confirmed vendors, which are a mix of small businesses and service-based organizations and nonprofits.

For live entertainment, 409 Day will feature Caleb & April, Ole Lonesome, local dance studios, youth musicians, The Andre Harness Quartet and the Beaumont Community Players.

There will be jiu jitsu, inflatable bounce houses, yard games, face painting, a petting zoo, painting with Ines Alvidres and more.

Tyrrell Park will also be showcasing their amenities, such as the Tyrrell Park Stables offering pony rides, Beaumont Botanical Gardens hosting a scavenger hunt and the Spindletop Straight Shooters practice that the public is invited to observe.

Parking will be located at various lots throughout Tyrrell Park. There will also be a temporary lot outside the Tyrrell Park main gate.

Transportation will be running in a continuous loop throughout the park during event hours and will make stops at each location within the park every 15 to 20 minutes.

This shuttle will offer a tour of the park as well as free, convenient transport.

This event is rain or shine.

Beaumont City Council and Port Arthur City Council officially declared the last Saturday of April as 409 Day in order to make the event an annual celebration.

