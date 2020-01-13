BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, United Way of Beaumont got a helping hand from ExxonMobil.

The company gave a check for $225,000 on Friday night at the Jefferson Theater.

That money will help support more than 30 programs from United Way agencies.

The donation comes after ExxonMobil donated another $200,000 to help those affected by Imelda.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson says the partnership with United Way is an important one.

"Whether it's giving financial assistance which then they can put in the right spot to do the most good in our community or it's helping us find places for employees to spend resource time and get out there and get dirty and start cleaning up with the people in their community. We know when we work with United Way, we're going to get the maximum value for the efforts in the community."

Along with the check, ExxonMobil also created a video highlighting the people who played a pivotal role during Imelda.

12News Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn was showcased in the piece.

