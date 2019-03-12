JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — If you're hoping to get help from FEMA with Imelda recovery, you'll need to so by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

To register, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362.

Help is available in most languages and phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice according to a FEMA news release.

FEMA says even if you registered for assistance after Harvey, you're still able to apply for assistance.

Assistance may be available if you received assistance from a previous, federally declared disaster.

