BEAUMONT, Texas — Three months after Tropical Storm Imelda's flood waters closed or slowed-down many businesses along the Beaumont I-10 service road, the area is beginning to bounce back.

"It feels goo, finally a little bit of normalcy. There's still a little bit left to do but we're a good 80 percent there," Richard Bourgeois, general manager at Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont said.

We first spoke with Bourgeois about two months ago, after his store had lost everything. Today, the store looks like it's had a little holiday magic.

"Lately it's been like Christmas everyday. We got some fixtures last week, we got some leather furniture this week we get some more fixtures next week. it's a little bit exiting for us for what we've been through," Bourgeois said.

Down the road, there's another business with a similar story. Outback Steakhouse just re-opened Monday after closing down back in September because of the storm.

Victor Marrero Outback's manager says not they're even better than they were before.

"The guests are going to be wowed when they walk through the door and see the new wood, see the new bar, the ceilings, the tile, everything's completely new," Marrero said.

Across the highway at Mike Smith Honda they say they're almost finished with construction. They've recently stopped renovation to get ready for all of the upcoming holiday traffic.

Everyone along the Beaumont Interstate 10 stretch is ready to leave Imelda behind.

"I love talking with you but i don't want to have this conversation again," Bourgeois said.

