BEAUMONT, Texas — Seven years worth of memories are gone for Yvette Williams who lives along Ranier Street in Beaumont.

She is one of the many folks who are now force to gut their house after dealing with extensive flood damage.

Out of all the belongings destroyed, she says what's most valuable are pictures of her family.

Williams is a care-giver, after coming home from her shift she discovered her house filled with several inches of water.

"It's a disaster and I lost everything," Williams said. "Total disaster, because all my furniture is gone, my clothes, my expensive shoes, purses, I done lost everything."

To make matters worse, Williams doesn't have flood insurance. Before FEMA can help, crews must conduct damage surveys in impacted areas.

The City of Beaumont had more than 2,000 structures that flooded.

The surveys will be used to apply for other state funded grants, if Beaumont doesn't meet the FEMA threshold.

"It does come, it takes time for the funding to be allocated by congress, it has to go through the state and you have to go through the intake process and inspection process so it takes a while," City of Beaumont director of planning and community development, Chris Boone said.

Allison Getz, a Jefferson County spokesperson, said if you didn't have flood insurance you should take advantage of the non-profit groups that are willing to help.

"It's like guardian angels that come out of nowhere and all they wanna do is get in and start working and help," Getz said.