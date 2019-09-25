HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas is in the process of picking up the pieces after Imelda brought devastating flooding to parts of the area, and Hardin County didn't go untouched.

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel told 12News preliminary numbers are available on the damage Imelda left in Hardin County.

The heaviest rainfall received is estimated at 27" in a 24 hour period, mostly in the south/southwest area of the county.

Early numbers show 75 homes were impacted by water, and three schools were damaged as well according to McDaniel.

Hardin-Jefferson ISD had two campuses damaged, along with Kountze High School. The damage to KHS was caused by heavy rainfall, not rising floodwaters according to McDaniel.

McDaniel said it is believed that 38 water rescues were made in the Sour Lake area.

This is a developing story. We will update if and when new information is received.

RELATED: Nearly a dozen schools across Southeast Texas flooded by Imelda

RELATED: How you can help Imelda victims

RELATED: How to file a flood insurance claim

RELATED: How to get help after Imelda