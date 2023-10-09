Fire caused by illegal burning in Jasper County contained, will most likely smolder for days

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen tells 12News someone set a fire on their property and the fire spread to someone else's property, which had tires in the yard.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments have contained a fire in Jasper County.

The fire began off of FM 1004 near the Newton County line.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen tells 12News someone set a fire on their property and the fire spread to someone else's property.

That other person had tires in their yard, causing the fire to grow rapidly.

The Texas Forest Service, Kirbyville Fire Department and Trout Creek Fire Department were on scene.

Allen says the fire is contained, but will most likely smolder for days.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.