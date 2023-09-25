If you receive STAN emergency alerts you'll need to re-register soon

The Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) system is being upgraded.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you receive STAN notifications in Southeast Texas you'll need to re-register.

Previous accounts will become inactive on September 30, 2023.

STAN is used to send messages during hurricanes and other emergencies like the TPC plant explosion.

In order to get emergency alerts, you need to register your account again.

You can register at their website here.

