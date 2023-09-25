x
If you receive STAN emergency alerts you'll need to re-register soon

The Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) system is being upgraded.
Credit: STAN

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you receive STAN notifications in Southeast Texas you'll need to re-register.

The Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) system is being upgraded.

Previous accounts will become inactive on September 30, 2023.

STAN is used to send messages during hurricanes and other emergencies like the TPC plant explosion.

In order to get emergency alerts, you need to register your account again.

You can register at their website here.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

