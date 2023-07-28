Officials identify 60-year-old Groves man killed in officer-involved shooting

Officials say David Guilbeau, 60, of Groves waved his gun at police officers and they shot him.

GROVES, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Rangers have identified a man that was killed during an officer-involved shooting.

On July 27, 2023 at around 2 p.m., Groves Police officers responded to the 2800 block of Main St. in Groves for reports individual behaving erratically and in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from DPS.

When officers arrived to the scene, the 60-year-old suspect, now identified as David Guilbeau, waved his weapon and the officers shot him.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Joseph Guillory II tells 12News Guilbeau was shot twice.

Guilbeau was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, where he later died, according to the release.

Zayd Tatum previously told 12News Guilbeau was his grandfather.

"This isn't like him. It doesn't seem like him. I don't know what to say," Tatum said.

Tatum says he got a call about the shooting from his cousin and rushed to the scene.

"It doesn't even feel real it all happened so quick. My whole family has been spending time with him the past three days. None of us expected this," he said.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. tells 12News no officers were injured.

Judge Guillory II has ordered an autopsy.

Once the investigation is complete by the Texas Rangers, it will be submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release:

At the request of the Groves Police Department, the Texas Rangers (DPS) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred today, at a private residence, in the 2800 block of Main Street in Groves. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to an emergency call relating to an individual behaving erratically and in possession of a handgun. When law enforcement arrived on scene, the suspect brandished the weapon, and the officers shot the suspect. Following the shooting, the suspect was transported to Southeast Medical Center in Port Arthur where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the suspect is not available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.