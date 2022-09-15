Prostate Cancer Awareness Month | Beaumont Prostate cancer survivor urging men to get screened

The Gift of Life nonprofit is offering free prostate-specific antigen blood tests in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Appointments are required.

BEAUMONT, Texas — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and one Beaumont survivor is urging men to get screened.

Experts say though it's a very common type of cancer, it's also very treatable if detected early.

MacArthur English was diagnosed in 2006.

"Everything went fine and here I am, 79 and still kicking," he said.

English did everything right. He got regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings, found the cancer early on and had it removed.

Now in 2022, he partners with Southeast Texas nonprofit, Gift of Life.

"I go out and talk to guys and tell them that early detection is 100% curable. Make sure you get your checkup every single year don't miss none you get both if you can," English said.

Doctors say early detection can save your life.

"The chances of cure a greater if the cancer is found much earlier, and the treatments are less complicated and less involved if the cancer is found earlier," said a radiation oncologist with the Baptist Regional Cancer Network Dr. Chisa Echendu.

Dr. Echendu says prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer, right behind skin cancer.

"If you live long enough as a man it's almost inevitable to develop prostate cancer," she said.

It's more common and also more treatable.

"We usually recommend that men start getting tested for prostate cancer around the age of 50," Dr. Echendu said.

She says age 45 would be the best time if you have high risk family members with a history of prostate cancer. If you have more than one family member, 40 would be the recommended age to get tested.

Dr. Echendu says one in 40 men die of prostate cancer.

"It's a small number, but, you know, like I said before, that one person is you or your loved one, then it's pretty significant," she said.

English has seen this first hand. He is apart of a group with the Gift of Life of people diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"We have lost eight my brothers from the mac group within two years. Eight back to three months ago with their one because they didn't take it out," he said.

Gift of Life is offering free PSA blood tests throughout the month of September, but you must have an appointment.



















