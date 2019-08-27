JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — I-10 westbound has been reopened after a multiple vehicle crash three miles east of the Jefferson County line.

Early reports say at least six vehicles were involved in the crash according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

Drivers traveling from the Beaumont area were asked to use US 90 or SH 124 as an alternate travel route.

No serious injuries have been reported according to DPS.

From a DPS news release:

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.