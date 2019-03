ORANGE, Texas — An 18-wheeler is on fire with a vehicle trapped underneath on I-10 in Orange County near FM 1136 and near mile marker 870 east of Vidor.

All eastbound traffic is shut down, and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. A DPS spokesperson says motorists should expect delays.

KBMT

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

12News has a crew on scene. We will update with new information if and when it is confirmed.