I-10 eastbound in Beaumont shuts down after tractor-trailer overturns onto vehicle

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are encouraging drivers traveling along I-10 eastbound toward Orange to find an alternate route due to a major crash.

A tractor-trailer overturned onto another vehicle near the Downtown exit in Beaumont along I-10, according to Beaumont Police.

The Beaumont Police Department announced Tuesday evening that the eastbound traffic lane is expected to be shut down for the next several hours.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the wreck or how many were injured in it.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 BPD is on the scene of a major crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 Eastbound near the downtown exit.... Posted by Beaumont Police on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Beaumont Police are working an accident on I-10 eastbound near the downtown exit. A tractor trailer overturned onto another vehicle. The eastbound traffic lane is completely shut down and will be for several hours. If you are traveling eastbound towards orange we are advising you to find an alternate route. We will update as soon as it reopens.