SOUR LAKE, Texas — Sour Lake firefighters and Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash Friday night north of Sour Lake on Highway 326.

Highway 326 has reopened after the accident after being closed from Sour Lake, north to the intersection with FM 421.

TXDOT reports the crash led to a major gas leak. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells 12News the crash led to the rupture of a 2-inch gas line.

Sheriff Davis says firefighters evacuated a small number of residents from homes near the scene. Hardin County Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Tupper confirms about six homes have been evacuated along Hwy. 326 near Hob Warren Road.

Tupper says the evacuations are a precautionary measure because of the natural gas leak.

